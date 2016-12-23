Young boys adoption goes viral after new sister tweets picture

Peoria, Arizona (CNN) — A three-year-old’s joy after being adopted went viral this week when the little boy’s new big sister tweeted a picture of his reaction.

Up until two days ago Michael was a foster child, but on December 20th Tara and her three girls officially adopted him.

“My children’s last name is Brown,” said adoptive mother Tara Montgomery, “his was already Brown when he got here so it was again meant to be. His last name was Brown, everyone always says he looks just like the girls .”

Michael was initially set to be adopted last month, which is National Adoption month, but the date was postponed this week because of the high number of adoptions.

He spent 832 days in the foster care system.

