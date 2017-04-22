ASHBY, MA (WHDH) – Four people, including a young child, were injured Saturday morning in a two-car crash in Ashby.

Emergency crews responded just after 9 a.m. to the intersection of Greenville Road and Turnpike Road for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

Investigators say a Toyota Camry traveling west apparently failed to stop for a posted stop sign and was struck by a GMC Acadia that was traveling south.

The Toyota, which had two people inside, flipped onto its roof.

A passenger in the car, an 18-year-old Methuen man, was extricated from the car and taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with serious injuries. The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Lawrence, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The GMC also had two people inside, a 30-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child, both of New Hampshire. They were taken to local hospitals non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation

