Young child, mother hospitalized after car slams into Brockton home

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A Brockton mother and her 6-year-old daughter were injured Wednesday morning when a car suddenly slammed into their home.

Family members tell 7News that Nala Prince was getting ready for school when a sedan struck the home on Colonel Bell Drive around 9:30 a.m., leaving her pinned against a brick wall.

“If the car came a little bit closer, it would have killed her,” said Mike Prince, the girl’s grandfather. “All I saw is my grand baby pinned between the car and the building.”

Prince says his 29-year-old daughter was with the first-grader when the car crashed into the home. Another family member says she felt the impact shake the home.

A Good Samaritan, alerted by the girl’s screams, was able pull her out from between the car and wall.

“I heard a child screaming and I looked out and I saw it right away,” neighbor Ted Collins said.

Nala’s mom, Stephanie Prince, was taken to a Brockton hospital with a pelvic injury. Nala was flown to Mass. General Hospital in Boston.

“She was really tired. She does have a punctured lung and two broken ribs,” said Lesha Prince, the girl’s aunt.

“I thought she was dead, but she’s alright though,” Mike Prince said.

The unidentified driver was in the car with an infant when she accidentally hit the gas. Her husband told 7News that she was unlicensed, but is taking classes to obtain one.

“If she broke the law, then she has to pay for that,” Lesha Prince said.

It’s not known if the driver will face charges.

