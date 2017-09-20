Young girl injured by foul ball at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during Wednesday’s game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.

The Yankees said the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment, and New York manager Joe Girardi said he had been told by security that she was OK. The game was delayed for about 4 minutes while she was attended to and then carried from the seats in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Major League Baseball issued recommendations for protecting netting in December 2015, encouraging teams to have it between the ends of the dugouts closest to home plate.

The Mets extended netting beyond the outfield ends of the dugouts this summer. The Yankees said in July they “are seriously exploring extending the netting prior to the 2018 season.”

