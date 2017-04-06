Young girl participates in package theft

Chicago, IL (WHDH) — A young thief was caught on camera taking part in a package theft in Chicago.

Surveillance video captures the little girl helping a man grab two boxes from someone’s front porch and then running towards a car.

Police are still searching for those suspects.

The homeowners are shocked the young girl took part in the crime.

They say from now on, they will only have packages delivered when someone is home.

