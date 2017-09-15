Young girl wanders into ocean at Winthrop Beach, police say

WINTHROP, MA (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after authorities say a three-year-old girl wandered into the ocean at Winthrop Beach on Friday.

A Winthrop officer working a detail observed the girl, accompanied by a dog, walk across the beach an into the ocean.

Officer James Freeman dashed across the sand, into the water, and pulled the child to safety, according to police.

Authorities say local residents provided the girl with dry clothes and toys while officers worked to locate a family member.

Winthrop police and the Department of Children and Families are investigating.

