Young, homeless students in Los Angeles given clothes, school supplies and trip to Universal Studios

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Some young, homeless students in Los Angeles, California were given new clothes, school supplies and a trip to Universal Studios.

More than 250 kindergarten and elementary students across Los Angeles Unified School District were given the opportunity to ride a roller coaster for the first time, and try out some new school supplies and clothing.

The young students were very grateful and the volunteers were happy to help.

One students said, “It’s helpful, because it saves our parents money.”

