Young man shot on Dudley Street in Roxbury

ROXBURY (WHDH) — A young man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after police said he was shot in Roxbury.

Police said they were called to Dudley Street at around 5 p.m. for reports of a person getting shot. Employees at the pizza shop on Dudley Street said the victim came in and bought a sandwich, then walked across the street. They said they then saw him on the ground right after that.

The man was taken to Boston Medical Center, where his condition is unknown.

7News has a reporter on the scene and will have more on this story as it develops.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)