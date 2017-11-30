BEVERLY HILLS, CA (WHDH) — One soccer referee in California is calling it quits because of the players’ parents.

Avery Krut has been a referee for more than 10 years and said he is fed up with parents yelling at him from the sidelines.

“Obnoxious. Foul-mouthed. Entitled. Silly calls. Inconsequential calls. Important calls. They argue everything,” he described some of the parents.

He added that the final straw for him came when the kids started echoing their parents.

He wrote a letter to the parents and organization to explain why he was done.

“The gist of the letter was a call to action. Things have got to change,” said Kurt. “I should not be admonished from the sideline that I shouldn’t be doing this because it’s a game for 12-year-old’s.”

Kurt said he does plan on refereeing somewhere else in the future.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)