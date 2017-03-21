Yuengling’s creates butterbeer ice cream for Harry Potter fans

Yuengling’s ice cream is set to roll out two new flavors, one of which will surely delight Harry Potter fans.

The popular ice cream maker announced butterbeer as a new addition to its growing lineup.

J.K. Rowling once described butterbeer as “a little bit like less sickly butterscotch.” Yuengling’s said its flavor will be made from “half buttercream ice cream, half butterscotch ice cream, and twisted with a butterscotch swirl.”

Yuengling’s claims the ice cream will transport those who consume the frozen treat to another place and time.

“We hope we made J.K. Rowling proud with this flavor,” the company said.

Yuengling’s is also adding strawberry to its 18-flavor lineup.

