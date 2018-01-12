Zac Brown Band to return to Fenway Park as part of their Down the Rabbit Hole Live tour

BOSTON (WHDH) - Zac Brown Band is returning to Fenway Park as part of their Down the Rabbit Hole Live tour.

The 27-date tour begins June 8th and includes two concerts in Boston at Fenway Park on Thursday, June 14th and Friday, June 15th.

Tickets for the two shows in Boston will go on sale Thursday, January 18th at 10 a.m. at RedSox.com/ZacBrownBand.

“‘Down The Rabbit Hole Live’ is a reference to the never-ending pursuit of excellence,” said Zac Brown.

Down the Rabbit Hole Live. Tickets on sale 1/19 (Zamily pre-sale 1/16). https://t.co/OqJXF8uTSQ pic.twitter.com/Q3Qphqqlft — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) January 12, 2018

