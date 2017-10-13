Zakim Bridge to close for inspections next week

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Zakim Bridge is slated to close overnight next week for inspections.

Officials say the bridge will be closed Monday to Friday from 11:59 p.m. through 5 a.m.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

The bridge carries traffic on I-93 north and south, as well as on Route 1 between the North End and Charlestown.

The detour routes will be as follows:

I-93 northbound: All traffic detoured off I-93 north at Exit 26. Travelers seeking to re-access I-93 north or Route 1 north can utilize Leverett Circle.

I-93 southbound: All traffic detoured off I-93 south at Exit 28 in Somerville. Traffic seeking to re-access I-93 south will be detoured through Sullivan Square, across the North Washington Street Bridge, and then to the I-93 southbound on-ramp in the Haymarket area.

