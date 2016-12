BOSTON (WHDH) - A zamboni ice resurfacing machine crashed through a fence at Boston Winter Friday night.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

Boston Winter, located at Boston City Hall Plaza is still open.

The ice rink has not been closed but is roped off.

No one was injured.

We’ll tell you more information as it comes in.

