Zappos offers to cover funeral costs for those who died in Las Vegas shooting

Zappos has offered to cover the funeral costs for those who died in the Las Vegas shooting.

The online shoe and clothing site said it is working directly with the families of those killed in order to cover the costs.

The company, which is based out of Nevada, also set up an online fund pledging to raise up to $1,000,000.

So far, the fund has raised nearly $400,000.

