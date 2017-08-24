Zinke to make recommendation on national monument in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is set to announce his recommendation for the future of a national monument in Maine on the anniversary of the day then-President Barack Obama announced its creation.

Zinke has been reviewing 27 national monuments including the 87,500-acre (35,410-hectare) Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. Trump ordered the review, accusing previous administrations of turning a 1906 law that lets presidents protect land into a “massive federal land grab.”

The review includes the nation’s first Atlantic Ocean marine monument, something that’s supported by environmentalists but opposed by many New England fishermen.

The Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is supported by three of Maine’s four members of Congress and a growing number of people in the region. Republican Gov. Paul LePage is opposed, saying it’ll stymie economic development.

