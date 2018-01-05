Zipcar New England shoveling out nearly 1,000 vehicles across Greater-Boston after nor’easter

BOSTON (WHDH) - Zipcar New England has reportedly shoveled out nearly 1,000 vehicles across the Greater Boston area after Thursday’s nor’easter.

The storm buried the Zipcar rentals parked outdoors all over the city.

However, the Boston-based rental company said some of their cars ‘live’ in garages and are ready to go for those who need them.

Brrr… Our team is working hard to clear Zipcars out of the snow. Follow for updates on cars & locations as they become open for access. Note: Zipcars that live in garages & stayed warm in the storm are ready for reservation. (Pls use your best judgement & only drive when safe.) — Zipcar New England (@ZipcarNE) January 5, 2018

Zipcar New England has Tweeted information about locations that have been cleared, with vehicles that are ready to be used. Some of those locations include: Columbus Ave/Ritchie St. in Roxbury, Oliver Lofts, 3042 Washington St. in Roxbury, JP car wash location, 11 Damrell and Dorchester Ave & B Street.

Location Update: Oliver Lofts is up and running! Fit Bolorin, Civic Aristotle, CR-V AWD Ratio are eager to get zipping after chilling in the storm. (And as always, please use your best judgement and only drive when it’s safe.) pic.twitter.com/nk1R2fIfsK — Zipcar New England (@ZipcarNE) January 5, 2018

Location Update: JP car wash location is shoveled out of the snow and ready to go! Civic Aldridge, CRV AWD Renit, and Civic Adriane are ready to hit the road. (And as always, please use your best judgement and only drive when it’s safe.) pic.twitter.com/09hGoQFJRk — Zipcar New England (@ZipcarNE) January 5, 2018

Dorchester Ave & B St is shoveled out of the snow and ready to go! Honda Civics Shawnee and Ahab are ready to hit the road. (And as always, please use your best judgement and only drive when it’s safe.) pic.twitter.com/vs21jKTkc9 — Zipcar New England (@ZipcarNE) January 5, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)