Zipcar New England shoveling out nearly 1,000 vehicles across Greater-Boston after nor’easter

BOSTON (WHDH) - Zipcar New England has reportedly shoveled out nearly 1,000 vehicles across the Greater Boston area after Thursday’s nor’easter.
The storm buried the Zipcar rentals parked outdoors all over the city.
However, the Boston-based rental company said some of their cars ‘live’ in garages and are ready to go for those who need them.
Zipcar New England has Tweeted information about locations that have been cleared, with vehicles that are ready to be used. Some of those locations include: Columbus Ave/Ritchie St. in Roxbury, Oliver Lofts, 3042 Washington St. in Roxbury, JP car wash location, 11 Damrell and Dorchester Ave & B Street.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)