Zoos, aquariums nationwide take part in ‘cute animal tweet-off’

BOSTON (WHDH) – Need some good news today? Zoos and aquariums nationwide participated in a friendly Twitter competition by posting pictures of their cute zoo inhabitants, including the New England Aquarium in Boston

Zoos and aquariums across the nation participated in the highly competitive #CuteAnimalTweetOff on Twitter, Wednesday.

According to Mashable, the tweet-off all started when Smithsonian’s National Zoo posted a picture on Twitter of their adorable, white, fluffy, baby grey seal who was just born at the zoo.

What this #cuteanimaltweetoff needs is some baby penguins! These little blue penguins were born last year, still can't get over the cute. pic.twitter.com/qBHbLIpY2F — New England Aquarium (@NEAQ) January 25, 2017

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

I got here as fast as I could… #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/wPWHHoPaS1 — Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) January 25, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)