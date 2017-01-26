Zoos, aquariums nationwide take part in ‘cute animal tweet-off’

BOSTON (WHDH) – Need some good news today? Zoos and aquariums nationwide participated in a friendly Twitter competition by posting pictures of their cute zoo inhabitants, including the New England Aquarium in Boston
Zoos and aquariums across the nation participated in the highly competitive #CuteAnimalTweetOff on Twitter, Wednesday.
According to Mashable, the tweet-off all started when Smithsonian’s National Zoo posted a picture on Twitter of their adorable, white, fluffy, baby grey seal who was just born at the zoo.
