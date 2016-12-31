2 dead in shooting outside concert venue in Connecticut

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WHDH) — A shooting outside a Connecticut theater left two people dead and two people injured Friday night.

Police said someone opened fire outside the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford after rapper Meek Mill performed there. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered serious.

No arrests have been made.

