Bus narrowly misses hitting children after car crash in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WHDH) — A bus managed to avoid hitting a group of children after it was hit by a car in Connecticut.

Video shows a car cross the center line in Hartford and smash into the bus before spiraling out of control. The bus narrowly missed the children, who were standing on a nearby sidewalk.

Police are investigating whether the person driving the car was distracted at the time of the crash.

