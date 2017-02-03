Connecticut company to make official shirts if Patriots win Super Bowl

GUILFORD, Conn. (WHDH) — A Connecticut company is on standby to make the official Super Bowl championship shirts if the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Zuse, the screenprinting and embroidery company, is located in Guilford. They have made championship shirts for the Patriots in the past.

“We’re fortunate that our sport teams keep on winning and we wouldn’t trade the experience for anything,” said Zuse Sales Manager Jesse Mahon. “We like to look at ourselves as the local version of the New England Patriots in the printing world. Not that they have a Super Bowl of screenprinting but if they did, I think we’d be in the big game.”

Around 30 people will be working at Zuse during the Super Bowl. If the Patriots win, they will work through the night to get the shirts made.

