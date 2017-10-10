Connecticut police officers rebuild home for cancer patient

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WHDH) — Members of the Windsor Locks Police Department in Connecticut are rebuilding a family’s house to help a woman with cancer.

Back in July, Officer Jeff Lampson said he responded to call to help a boy find his sister. When he reunited the children, he brought them home and learned their mother has cancer and is unable to work or take care of their home. Lampson said he could see the house had problems with mold and was in different stages of disrepair.

“It kind of resonated with me and that’s what kind of put things into movement,” said Lampson.

Lampson said after a building inspector looked at the house, they tried getting aid through the Office of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) but were unable to secure anything. The officers then decided to take matters into their own hands.

Windsor Locks Sgt. Sebastian Garofalo said their goal is to complete the house by Thanksgiving, a request from the family’s mother. In the meantime, the family is living in a motel.

