Hernandez family in Connecticut refuse to comment on suicide

BRISTOL, Conn. (WHDH) — Family members of Aaron Hernandez in Connecticut refused to comment after the former Patriots player died of suicide early Wednesday morning.

Hernandez was born and raised in Bristol, where he played football in high school.

At his uncle’s house in Bristol, a sign was posted on both the front and back doors saying that the family will not comment on his death.

Hernandez’s uncle’s house was searched back in 2013 in connection with the murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was later convicted of Lloyd’s murder and was serving a life sentence without parole at the time of his death.

