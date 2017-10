WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WHDH) — A hot air balloon pilot was forced to make an emergency landing after hitting a tree in Connecticut.

In order to get the balloon down from the tree, the pilot used a torch but the flame got too big. The flame ended up burning a hole in the balloon.

The pilot was able to get everyone out of the basket safely.

