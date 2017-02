HARTFORD, Conn. (WHDH) — Mold is threatening thousands of artifacts in the Mark Twain House and Museum.

The author’s house has had a faulty air conditioning system and a leaky roof.

Crews have started the process of trying to clean up the damage and save the 5,000 artifacts that have been tainted.

