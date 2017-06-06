WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a criminal defense attorney was arrested after he was seen purchasing heroin from a former client.

Police say detectives on Tuesday witnessed a transaction between attorney James McCann and Heather McKee, a client he had previously represented, in Wallingford.

Authorities say a search of McKee’s home found 100 bags of heroin and a bag containing about 2.5 grams of the drug.

Police say an investigation found that McCann had purchased 40 bags of heroin from McKee.

The 68-year-old McCann faces charges that include drug possession. He was released on $5,000 bail. McKee was charged with sale of narcotics, operating a drug factory and other offenses. She was released on $50,000 bail.

It couldn’t be determined Tuesday if McCann or McKee is being represented by an attorney.

