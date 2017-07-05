HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Hartford say a man was shot and killed during an apparent dispute over designer eyeglasses.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says 25-year-old Victor Millan was shot multiple times late Tuesday in the Frog Hollow neighborhood and died at the scene.

Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a dispute over eyeglasses between two individuals who knew each other and that more than one firearm was involved. No arrests were reported.

Foley says police believe a new camera system in the area might have caught the shooting on video.

