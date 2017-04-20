Some Hernandez family and friends believe he was victim of foul play

UNIONVILLE, Conn. (WHDH) — Some of Aaron Hernandez’s relatives and friends in Connecticut told 7News they believe he was the victim of foul play because he had too much to live for.

Nathaniel Gonzalez, a lifelong friend, said Hernandez would never want his daughter to go through what he did, having lost his own father when he was younger.

“He wasn’t a coward to take his own life. Losing your father, you know what I mean, he knows he has something to live for. He has his daughter,” said Gonzalez.

Cousin Malique Ritchon said after Hernandez was found not guilty last week of a double murder in 2012, he knew he had a chance to appeal his conviction in Odin Lloyd’s murder and turn his life around.

“From that moment on, when they read not guilty, he realized he had an opportunity to get an appeal and have an opportunity to come home and be a part of his daughter’s life,” said Ritchon.

Ritchon said he and Hernandez’s other friends and family just have a lot of questions now.

“You guys know him as a superstar, some of us know him as a brother, a cousin, a family member,” said Ritchon.

Hernandez grew up in Bristol and his mother now lives in Unionville. Relatives and friends have been stopping by to show their support. At his uncle’s home in Bristol, a sign on the front said they will not be commenting at this time.

