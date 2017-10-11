Teen injured after car crashes into house in Connecticut

THOMASTON, Conn. (WHDH) — A teenager was injured after police said a car crashed into his house in Thomaston, Connecticut.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The 18-year-old and his parents were inside the house at the time. The teen was taen to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since returned home.

Neighbors said speeding has been an issue on their road for years. Police said the driver of the car had been speeding.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)