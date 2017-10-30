Volunteers help clean up flooded animal shelter in Connecticut

MERIDEN, Conn. (WHDH) — Volunteers showed up at an animal shelter in Connecticut to help clean up after the shelter was flooded during Sunday night’s storm.

Officials from the Meriden Humane Society said their dog kennels were flooded by the heavy rain. Crews spent hours trying to clear out the water.

Volunteers helped crews dig a trench, which redirected the water out of the shelter’s dog room to a brook across the yard.

