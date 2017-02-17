Woman gives birth on Connecticut highway

HARTFORD (WHDH) — A Connecticut mother and her new daughter are recovering in a Hartford hospital after she gave birth on the side of the highway.

Imania Crawford was not due until next weekend but started having contractions Thursday at her home in Wethersfield. A family member drove Crawford to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford but did not make it to the delivery room in time. Crawford gave birth to daughter Julay along Route 5 and 15 near exit 87.

State Trooper Charles Lavoie spoke to Crawford’s family member on the phone and helped keep them calm as help arrived. He credited his training as a state trooper but said being the father of two children, including a newborn, helped as well.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)