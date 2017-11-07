Woman trying to stop carjacker at Conn. gas station gets dragged

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WHDH) — Police released surveillance video of a woman getting dragged by her own car as she tried to stop a carjacking at a Connecticut gas station.

Surveillance video shows the woman park her car at the Windsor Locks gas station and go into the convenience store. A second car then pulls up.

The video appears to show a man in a black hoodie and jeans get out of the car’s backseat and head towards the woman’s car, where he gets in and tries to drive away. The woman then rushes out of the store and grabs onto the driver’s door to try and stop him.

During the struggle, the suspect takes off and the woman is seen getting dragged about 15 feet before she loses grip.

As the suspect drives away with her car, the other car leaves as well. The woman then ran back into the store for help.

It is unclear if the woman was injured. Police are still searching for her car and the suspect who took it.

