BPD captain drives brain surgery patient and family home to Maine after they miss train

PORTLAND, Maine (WHDH) — A Boston police captain went above and beyond the call of duty by helping get a woman and her family home to Maine after she had brain surgery.

Kori Malenfant, 19, was in New York Saturday for brain surgery at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. She and her parents Wendi and Kevin faced a long ride back to Boston due to weather delays. By the time they got to North Station, they missed their Amtrak connection to Maine by about five minutes. The family booked a new train ride and faced a two-and-a-half hour wait.

“So many people there, it was overwhelming and at that point, we started to panic a little bit,” said Wendi Malenfant.

The family went to the Boston Police station at North Station and asked if there was a place where they could store their luggage. Cpt. Kelly McCormick loaded the family’s luggage into his unmarked cruiser and told them they were going to take a quick ride.

McCormick said by the time they got to Lynnfield, he was asked if he was bringing them to Maine. He said yes and Malenfant cried.

“We didn’t know what to say, we were all emotional. It was just amazing,” said Malenfant.

McCormick said his wife had undergone surgery for a kidney transplant and he knew how hard it was to go through a major operation, so he decided to help them out. McCormick himself was the donor for his wife’s new kidney.

