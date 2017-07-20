Former member of Simpson’s legal ‘Dream Team’ agrees with parole board decision

PORTLAND, Maine (WHDH) — One of the lawyers that made up O.J. Simpson’s “Dream Team” at his murder trial told 7News he agrees with the parole board’s decision to grant the former football star parole.

F. Lee Bailey defended Simpson in his murder trial in 1995, when he was accused of killing his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Simpson was acquitted of the murders.

More than 20 years later, Bailey still believes Simpson was innocent. He contends that many people believe Simpson got away with murder and were using his 2008 robbery and kisnapping case to punish him for his double homicide acquittal.

“I’m a little bitter because I don’t think he should have been there to begin with,” said Bailey.

Bailey commended the parole board for not focusing on the Brown and Goldman murders, saying it ensured Simpson would not be doing time for murder on a robbery charge. He said Simpson’s main focus now should be staying out of prison.

Bailey has not spoken to Simpson since right before his robbery and kidnapping case in 2008. He said he hopes to hear from Simpson once he is released.

