KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — Crowds at the annual George H.W. Bush Golf Classic in Maine were treated with an appearance by the former president himself.

Former President George H.W. Bush was joined by Bush family members, including former President George W. Bush, at the Cape Arundel Golf Club in Kennebunkport. The golf club has hosted the event since its inception in 2002.

Former first lady Barbara Bush and two of the Bush grandchildren are co-chairing the golf tournament this year.

Actor and Maine native Patrick Dempsey and former Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant were among several celebrities who attended the event.

Benefits from the fundraiser go toward a hospitality home called Gary’s house in Portland. The event has raised more than $2 million to date.

