SANFORD, Maine (AP) — The investigation into what sparked a dramatic fire in an abandoned mill in southern Maine is going to have to wait: Fire officials say it’s still smoldering.

State Fire Marshal Joseph Thomas says the probe cannot begin until firefighters are sure the blaze is out. He says that could be sometime in the new week.

It took 100 firefighters from Maine and New Hampshire to contain the blaze Friday night.

No one was injured.

Sanford City Manager Steven Buck tells the Portland Press Herald that the 300,000-square-foot mill is being treated as a possible crime scene. The destroyed back building is one of two structures connected by a one-story annex.

