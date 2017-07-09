PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in the Maine city of Portland have captured a large lizard that’s been on the loose in a residential neighborhood.

Residents of a Deering home spotted the lizard in their backyard Thursday. Police say the lizard , an Argentina black and white tegu, was living under a shed in an old groundhog burrow.

An animal control officer was able to capture the reptile in a net Saturday by using hardboiled eggs as bait.

The Portland Police Department posted on Facebook a photo of animal control officer Ruu Weist holding the lizard, which she described as “actually very friendly, if headstrong and stubborn.”

The Portland Press Herald reports that the officer says the owner had apparently lost the female lizard while he let her sunbathe on his porch.

