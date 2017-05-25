ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — Fishing regulators who are looking to ban most fishing from proposed deep sea coral protection zones off of New England are taking feedback from fishermen and the public before they vote.

The New England Fishery Management Council cast a vote in favor of the protections in April. The council also voted to allow some lobster fishing in the coral zones.

The proposal is the subject of a public hearing in Ellsworth, Maine, on Thursday and an online public hearing on Friday.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2r0U8d6 ) reports state officials hope lobstermen attend the hearings to lobby to keep the exemption for their fishery. About 100 lobster boats work in the proposed areas, which are called Mount Desert Rock and Outer Schoodic Ridge.

A final vote is expected in June.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)