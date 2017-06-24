SANFORD, Maine (AP) — Firefighters are keeping an eye the smoldering ruins of an abandoned mill after a fire gutted the structure and lit up the night sky in in Sanford, Maine.

More than 100 firefighters from Maine and New Hampshire responded Friday evening as the blaze swept through part of the Stenton Trust Mill. Firefighters doused part of the 300,000-square-foot building with water from outside because concerns the structure might collapse.

There were no reports of injuries.

Assistant Fire Chief Steve Cutter said investigators from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office, Sanford Police Department and a local fire marshal are investigating.

The Journal Tribune reports that the 1922 concrete structure was once a showpiece in the Goodall textile mill empire.

