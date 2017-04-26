Woman claims she was fired because she is Muslim in lawsuit

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Portland woman is suing the rent-to-own chain, claiming she was harassed and eventually fired because she is Muslim.

The Portland Press Herald reports Leyla Hashi was fired from SEI/Aaron’s rent-to-own store in Portland after working for one month.

Hashi’s lawyer says she was subject to negative comments about women as the only woman on staff at the store. Hashi also says staff specifically brought pork products into the store after she told her manager Muslims do not eat pork.

Hashi was fired after taking a day off to celebrate Eid, a festival ending the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The lawsuit says her manager recorded that Hashi was “not a fit” for the company.

Hashi seeks unspecified pay, benefits and other damages in the lawsuit.

