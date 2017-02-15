Carbon monoxide sends 5 to hospital in Smithfield, R.I.

High levels of carbon monoxide sent five people, including three children, to the hospital Wednesday night in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Officials said two of the children and a woman were unconscious when they were taken to the hospital. One of the children has since regained consciousness.

The cause is under investigation but officials are looking at a malfunction in the heating system.

