Customer stops suspected attacker at R.I. pharmacy

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) — A customer at a Rhode Island pharmacy is being praised for his actions after police said he stopped a suspect from trying to get away.

Police said 41-year-old Jacob Gallant stabbed 18-year-old Rite-Aid employee Alyssa Garcia while she was stocking shelves. Her co-worker, 19-year-old Connor Devine, used a cart to keep Gallant away and customer Stan Bastien said he jumped in to help.

“I served in the Marine Corps, I was in Beirut, I’ve seen injuries. That was about as bad as it gets,” said Bastien.

Bastien said he tackled Gallant as he tried to escape and kept him pinned to the ground for three minutes until police arrived.

“There was no fighting, no struggling, it was put him on the ground, hold him,” said Bastian.

Police arrested Gallant and said he confessed he was angry and bought a knife with the intent of stabbing someone.

