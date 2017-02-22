Father charged after unresponsive baby daughter dies in R.I.

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) — A Rhode Island father is facing charges after his baby daughter, found unresponsive at home, was pronounced dead.

Police said the mother of Willow Ramos found the 7-month-old baby girl not breathing in a bedroom Tuesday night. Neighbors told 7News they could hear the mother screaming throughout the neighborhood.

“I saw this poor, I don’t know if it was a fireman or a police, carrying this baby out and handed her off to the ambulance. It was awful,” said a neighbor.

Police said the house on Airway Road was in deplorable conditions and had apparent code violations.

Willow was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her father, Ryan Beeley, was hospitalized with a panic attack. He was then arrested and charged with felony cruelty or neglect of a child. Police said more charges could be filed.

Beeley was in court Wednesday, where he broke down in tears. His family said they had no comment as they left court.

Police said they had been called to Beeley’s house last summer, shortly after Willow was born. Police said Beeley contacted them because his family was concerned that he was unable to care for Willow, who was 6 weeks old at the time. Police investigated and said they found no issues at the time.

Police did not release the baby’s cause of death but said it appears to be unintentional.

Beeley’s attorney requested a psychiatric evaluation for his client.

