Governor OKs Rhode Island automatic voter registration bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed a bill that allows qualified voters to automatically register.

The new law would provide automatic voter registration for eligible citizens when they’re obtaining or renewing a driver’s license, unless the person chooses to opt out.

John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, calls it an important step to keep elections modern, safe and secure in the state.

The bill passed last month in the House and Senate and had bipartisan support. Rhode Island becomes the ninth state to put in place automatic voter registration.

Democratic Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, who backed the proposal, has said it will help reduce the bloat in state voter rolls resulting from unintentional, duplicate voter registrations.

She says it also reduces the potential for voter fraud.

