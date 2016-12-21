Health department: 1st baby born with Zika in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island health officials are reporting that a baby was born with Zika virus in the state for the first time.

Spokeswoman Andrea Bagnall-Degos on Wednesday said transmission of the virus happened while the mother was traveling.

She said the child was born in November, and no birth defects have been identified at this time. The child’s family lives in Rhode Island, and Bagnall-Degos says the department is following the case.

The baby has been added to the state’s Zika registry, which then transmits information to the federal Centers for Disease Control.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)