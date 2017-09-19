Lawmakers pass bill to disarm domestic abusers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island General Assembly has passed legislation to require anyone subject to a domestic protective order issued by a court to surrender guns.

The measure will be sent to Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, who supports it.

Lawmakers passed dozens of bills Tuesday during a rare fall session. The bills were caught in legislative limbo when the General Assembly abruptly adjourned in June amid a budget dispute.

The House of Representatives passed a bill to mandate paid time off for workers who call in sick. The Senate had already passed a paid sick leave proposal.

The House also passed a package of bills designed to reform the probation and parole system. The package already has passed the Senate and has support from the governor.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)