WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist seriously injured in Warwick.

Officers had responded to the crash around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police say the driver of an SUV had hit the victim and left the scene.

Police say the SUV was later found in a lot and the driver, identified as Brian Larkin, was taken into custody without incident.

The victim, a Warwick man, was initially reported to be in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

Larkin faces charges that include driving under the influence with serious bodily injury resulting. He was set to be arraigned on Sunday. It couldn’t immediately be determined if Larkin has retained an attorney or been assigned a public defender in the case.

