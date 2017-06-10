PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence residents may only be allowed up to three adult dogs in their households under an ordinance approved by the City Council.

The ordinance passed Thursday seeks to regulate dog breeding in the city. It awaits Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza’s signature. Elorza has said he plans to sign it.

Under the ordinance, all dogs six months and older will have to be spayed or neutered unless their owner has secured a dog-breeding permit from the city.

The three-dog limit is aimed at cracking down on people breeding dogs in unsafe conditions. Residents who currently have more than three dogs would have to get rid of them or secure a permit.

Providence Animal Control officials tell The Providence Journal they’re confident the department can handle enforcing the new ordinance.

