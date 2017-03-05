WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police say a man entered a Warwick drugstore and stabbed a teenage female employee in what appears to be a random attack.

Warwick Police say the 41-year-old suspect entered a Rite Aid store on Warwick Avenue and attacked the 18-year-worker, stabbing her with a large knife.

Two other store employees restrained the man before officers arrived. Police say he had previously been reported missing from Massachusetts.

No one has been identified.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with multiple stab wounds. Police say she’s in serious condition.

Charges are pending against the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

