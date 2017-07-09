PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Providence.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday. Police say a 38-year-old man was shot. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. Police say they’re searching for the driver of a blue and white motorcycle that was seen leaving the area.

