PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities in Rhode Island say a woman was struck and killed by a garbage truck.

Providence police say a preliminary investigation shows the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by the truck Wednesday afternoon as it turned left.

Police say the victim was conscious at the scene and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation continues.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)